Bozo's in Pascagoula set to debut second restaurant

Bozo's Seafood Market & Deli is looking for new talent ahead of opening their new restaurant. Staff scoops and bags up hundreds of pounds of crawfish every day, even more in shrimp, fish and poboys.

The new restaurant is right behind the old location, which will stay open as a seafood market. It's no surprise owner Keith Delcambre is looking to add more space. "We'll still have our shrimp poboys, because that's what Bozo's is known for," he said.

Delcambre broke ground on Bozo's Too back in October. It's a new restaurant, with a twist."I just wanted an outdoor seating area and it's kind of grown since then," Keith added.

There will be seating for about a hundred, a complete bar, a kitchen window so customers can take a peek and an outdoor area. "We also have a whole concert stage that will be out here, and we'll be having live music on the weekends," said Paul Clark. He's in charge of public relations for Bozo's.

You can also expect an upgraded menu, thanks in part to an award-winning executive chef. "From pasta to steak, to all the seafood you want from salmon. There will be salads. Just a wide assortment," Paul said.

Pam Conroy has been part of the Bozo's team for four years. One of her main jobs is helping customers choose a meal. "If they're really hungry or they're just wanting a snack," she said. "They tell you, thank you. That was great!"

Crews are also incorporating plans for increased parking. Don't think your favorite Bozo's is going anywhere. Keith said the original location will stay put, and the menu and atmosphere will not change.

Bozo's Too is scheduled to open August 1. They're looking to hire a complete staff for the second location. If you're interested, just drop by and fill out an application.

