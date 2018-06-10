TROPICS: Quiet for now, June storms tend to form nearby

Over the last 50 years, June storms have tended to mainly form in the Gulf or western Caribbean or near the Bahamas.

Some names on this season's list may look familiar. The same name lists are recycled every six years. The World Meteorological Organization only retires names it deems as catastrophic loss to life and property.

Enhanced thunderstorm activity is occurring in the southwest Caribbean. However, no new systems are expected to form this week.

Getting deeper into the first month of hurricane season, we're still keeping an eye out for any signs of tropical development.

'Beryl' is the next name on the list of 2018 Atlantic Storm Names. And the good news is that there's no sign of Beryl in sight, according to a Monday tropical weather outlook.

"No new tropical [systems] are expected during the next five days," stated a forecaster from the National Hurricane Center on Monday morning.

"The Atlantic tropics are quiet for now with no new tropical systems expected to form in the Gulf, Caribbean, or the Atlantic this week," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Monday. "There will be zero local impacts from anything tropical this week."

"There is some enhanced thunderstorm activity in the southern Caribbean this week," Williams continued. "But, there is a ton of wind shear in that region over the short-term which should create a hostile environment for anything trying to develop there."

"While it's okay to be concerned in general about hurricane season, I would caution you against feeding into any hype you may be seeing on social media about potential hurricanes," said Williams. "Instead, it's best to just take the common sense approach: hurricane history tells us that June systems tend to form close to home... in the Gulf and Caribbean. So, it should not surprise us if something develops in that region this month.

"Your general hurricane season plan should already be ready," Williams said. "This way, if your location is ever put under the threat of a storm, you can then put that plan into action."

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30th.

For those creating or updating your hurricane plans, click here for a comprehensive guide.

