TROPICS: Low chance for development in Caribbean

Some names on this season's list may look familiar. The same name lists are recycled every six years. The World Meteorological Organization only retires names it deems as catastrophic loss to life and property.

There are limiting factors for this tropical wave's development. The terrain of the Yucatan Peninsula as well as plentiful wind shear, or strong upper level winds, are going to disrupt its circulation and organization.

A depression or storm could form in the western Caribbean or the southern Gulf of Mexico this week or this weekend.

A Caribbean tropical wave could become a depression or storm this week or into this weekend. However, zero tropical impacts are expected in South Mississippi during this time-frame.

Low pressure in the western Caribbean Sea was causing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday morning.

"This area of disturbed weather is expected to move westward to northwestward over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of days and little, if any, development is expected during that time," stated a forecaster with the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday.

"I expect no local impacts from this," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Tuesday. "Wind shear, or strong upper level winds, will likely limit development of this system."

Tuesday's first daylight pictures show strong wind shear affecting the tropical wave in the western Caribbean. It will be tough for this thing to become better organized while that continues. #tropics pic.twitter.com/AJWGW87mcw — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) June 12, 2018

Environmental conditions could become slightly favorable for some development when the system moves into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.

Regardless of development, this disturbance will likely produce locally heavy rainfall across portions of Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, and the Yucatan Peninsula through Thursday.

"While it's okay to be concerned in general about hurricane season, I would caution you against feeding into any hype you may be seeing on social media about computer models projecting potential hurricanes," Williams said. "Instead, it's best to just take the common sense approach: hurricane history tells us that June systems tend to form close to home... in the Gulf and Caribbean. So, it should not surprise us if this system becomes a depression or a storm since that would be par for the course."

"Your general hurricane season plan should already be ready," Williams said. "This way, if your location is ever put under the threat of a storm, you can then put that plan into action."

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30th.

For those creating or updating your hurricane plans, click here for a comprehensive guide.

