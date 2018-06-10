TROPICS: 91L remains no threat to South MS

No significant impact is expected from 91-L here in South Mississippi.

Heavy tropical rainfall of two to four inches will be possible this weekend along the coasts of Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical Wave Invest 91-L is projected to continue moving northwestward into the southern Gulf of Mexico, possibly toward the coasts of Mexico and Texas.

Tropical Wave 'Invest 91-L' remains no threat to South Mississippi.

The chance for 91-L to become a depression or a storm is slim to none, according to the National Hurricane Center on Thursday. 91-L continues northwestward on a path into the southern Gulf of Mexico possibly moving toward the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico.

"No significant impact is expected from 91-L here in South Mississippi," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Thursday.

"Your general hurricane season plan should already be ready," Williams said. "This way, if your location is ever put under the threat of a storm, you can then put that plan into action."

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30th.

For those creating or updating your hurricane plans, click here for a comprehensive guide.

