Too soon to call for tropical development in Gulf late this week

A pattern change by the end of the week may lead to unsettled weather over the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane season is here and that means the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the tropics.

Tropical development in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, or Caribbean is not expected over the next 5 days, however,some weather models suggest things could become more unsettled in the southern and western Gulf of Mexico by the weekend between June 15-17th.



But, there is a lot of uncertainty with this for several reasons.

First, models are generally less reliable beyond 5 days. Weather models simulate what the atmosphere may look like in the future. The further you go out in time, small errors in calculations become larger, resulting in less accuracy.

Second, there is no actual well defined low-pressure system. This leaves models “guessing” where the lowest pressure center is. That leads to large errors in track and intensity.

Third, forecasts are not made from looking at one model and running with it.

Agreement and consistency between several models matters

When meteorologists make a forecast, they look for trends. Each simulation a model puts out is called a run. When several models runs come out with the same simulation, there is higher confidence that this one particular model may be on to something.

But just one model agreeing with itself is not enough. When other models begin showing similar simulations, then there is consistency between different models and that gives forecasters higher confidence that something may occur.

There has not been much consistency between models.

Over the last few days, the GFS model has shown a tropical system trying to organize by the end of this week. However, it has not been consistent on where it goes. Sometimes it says Texas while other times Florida. That is a big difference.



Meanwhile, the European model only shows an area of unorganized tropical moisture moving into the western Gulf of Mexico.



One model is more aggressive with developing a tropical system, while the other just brings in moisture towards the western Gulf. The take away is that in general, we could see an increase in tropical moisture and unsettle weather over the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week as high pressure over the Atlantic builds west. It is too soon to say what it could turn into and where it may go if it forms into an organized tropical system.



Okay, so which model is better?

None of them are better. The European model said Alberto would come to Louisiana and Mississippi a few days before it shifted east towards Florida. The GFS model suggested Alberto would be stronger. There are more models than the European and GFS and all have their strengths, and all have their weaknesses.

What should I do?

Keep an eye on the forecast. But, until something forms, and weather data can be plugged into weather models, it is way to soon to say if a tropical system will form in the Gulf of Mexico.

But, this is a good reminder to make sure you have a plan in place for when and if any storm threatens the South Mississippi coastline.