Hattiesburg School District hiring teachers

The Hattiesburg School District is looking to fill vacant teaching positions. Administrators and staff hosted a job fair Saturday.

Currently there are about 20 open positions. District officials are particularly looking for science, mathematics and special education teachers. They're also looking for substitute teachers.

"We've had about 50 people to show up so far the first hour of the fair, so we're really excited about that turnout. There will be opportunities for more job fairs later as the summer progresses," said HPSD Communications/Engagement Coordinator Samone Wilson.

Click here for a complete list of job openings within HPSD.

WLOX reported back in May the Pascagoula-Gautier School District was also hiring teachers. According to the website, the district has 19 positions open. Click here for more information on applying to work at the highest paying school district in the state.

