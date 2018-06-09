A.J. Giardina inducted into Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

A.J. Giardina inducted into Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame

LYMAN, MS (WLOX) -

For his 39 years of covering athletics here on the Coast, the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame honored WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina by including him in their 2018 induction class. The induction ceremony took place Saturday evening at the Lyman Community Center. 

"It's a great honor to be recognized," Giardina said, who was quick to deflect the praise to the other inductees. 

A.J. said he actually covered five of his fellow inductees throughout his many years at WLOX, calling it a special honor to be included with peers he respects so highly. 

The fifth-annual Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame class includes:

  • Doug Barber
  • April Brown Barnes
  • Larry Benefield
  • Jim Bradley
  • Shelton Buckley
  • Bryan Caldwell
  • Donald "Duck" Evans
  • Phil Freightman
  • A.J. Giardina
  • Gary Holliman
  • Tom Luke
  • Andrea Morgan
  • Charles "Chuck" Morris
  • Brad Rhodes

Congratulations to A.J. on another well-deserved honor!

