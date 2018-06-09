A.J. Giardina inducted into Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame

For his 39 years of covering athletics here on the Coast, the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame honored WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina by including him in their 2018 induction class. The induction ceremony took place Saturday evening at the Lyman Community Center.

"It's a great honor to be recognized," Giardina said, who was quick to deflect the praise to the other inductees.

A.J. said he actually covered five of his fellow inductees throughout his many years at WLOX, calling it a special honor to be included with peers he respects so highly.

Congratulations to my boss @AJGiardinaWLOX on a well-deserved induction into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame! @WLOX pic.twitter.com/AS040hJujv — Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) June 9, 2018

The fifth-annual Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame class includes:

Doug Barber

April Brown Barnes

Larry Benefield

Jim Bradley

Shelton Buckley

Bryan Caldwell

Donald "Duck" Evans

Phil Freightman

A.J. Giardina

Gary Holliman

Tom Luke

Andrea Morgan

Charles "Chuck" Morris

Brad Rhodes

Congratulations to A.J. on another well-deserved honor!