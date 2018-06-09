A.J. Giardina inducted into Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame

For his 39 years of covering athletics here on the Coast, the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame honored WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina by including him in their 2018 induction class. The induction ceremony took place Saturday evening at the Lyman Community Center.More >>
The Bulldogs beat Vanderbilt 10-8 Friday night. MSU is one win away from their first College World Series appearance since 2013.
Golden Still: Warriors sweep LeBron, Cavs for third NBA title in four years.
