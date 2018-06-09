Two Gulfport males arrested for Armed Robbery charges

Biloxi police arrested Lamarcus Swingston, 20, and Joseph Curtis Breland Jr., 19, on two counts of Armed Robbery Saturday.

Police say the arrest happened after an investigation into two armed robberies reported to police on May 25. According to police, the first incident took place at a Subway restaurant on Pass Road in West Biloxi, and the second incident happened less than an hour later at a convenience store on Division Street in East Biloxi.

Biloxi police say evidence collected and witness corroboration led to Swingston and Breland being identified as the suspects.

Warrants were issued for both suspects Friday, and both males were located and taken into custody with the assistance from the Gulfport Police Department.

Swingston did not receive a bond due to him being out on felony bond when the crimes were committed. Breland’s bond was set at $50,000 per charge totaling $100,000.

Both were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

