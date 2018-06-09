Gulfport men arrested for multiple armed robberies

Two Gulfport men are facing charges after police said they robbed two Biloxi businesses last month.

LaMarcus Swingston, 20, and Joseph Curtis Breland Jr., 19, are both charged with two counts of armed robbery. According to police, the pair first robbed a Subway restaurant on Pass Road in West Biloxi. Less than an hour later, they reportedly robbed a convenience store on Division Street in the east side of town.

After investigating the robberies, police were able to identify Swingston and Breland as the suspects, a move they attribute to witness statements.

Warrants were issued for both suspects Friday, and both men were taken into custody with the assistance from the Gulfport Police Department.

Swingston did not receive a bond because he was already out on a felony bond when the armed robberies were committed. Breland's bond was set at $50,000 for each charge. Both were taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

