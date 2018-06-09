Gautier Farmers Market draws big crowds

Honey, ice cream, homemade soaps, oh my! Gautier's second farmers market kicked off Saturday morning despite the heat.

Vendors lined the George W. Martin City Park, and there was quite the crows. Customers were shopping for everything from wooden signs to plants. There was also live entertainment.

Patrick Murphy owns Down South Soap Co. and said there's always a great turnout.

"It's a good crowd," he said. "If you don't have anything to do or maybe if you do have something to do, work this into your plans, and come down here. Take the kids. There's a splash pad right across the street they can play in. You can go walk on the pier and see the Pascagoula River. Get fresh vegetables, some homemade soap."

The Gautier Farmers Market is held the second Saturday of the month, May through October. The next one is scheduled for July 14.

