300 kids participate in Moss Point Gulf Coast Football Camp

Hundreds of kids on the gridiron for the sixth annual Gulf Coast Football Camp (Photo source: WLOX)

Talk about fun in the sun! Hundreds of kids got a football lesson from some of the greatest mentors on the Coast Saturday.

The sixth annual Gulf Coast Football Camp was held at Jerry Alexander Stadium in Moss Point. It's an opportunity for kids in the community to polish their gridiron skills.

Kids ages 9-18 participated. Some traveled across state lines for the camp.

"Football is the hook to get the kids here, but what we try to do is mentor them. We have different mentor sessions throughout the day. We have guys that we've played with in high school, college, NFL to come out and help and volunteer their time to instruct these kids and give back to the community," said sponsor Jesse Mitchell.

Outstanding participants were given a trophy. An event like this isn't possible without community sponsors.

Registration for the 2019 camp opens in January. Click here for more information on the event.

