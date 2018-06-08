2018 Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic already reeling in - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

2018 Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic already reeling in huge catches

Team Pearl poses with their 611.5 lb blue marlin at the 2018 Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic. Team Pearl poses with their 611.5 lb blue marlin at the 2018 Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic.
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

It only took one weigh-in for tournament officials to know the 2018 Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic could be something special. 


On the second day of the tournament, Team Supreme brought in an impressive 739.1 lb blue marlin. Apparently, it took some eleven hours for Mandeville, LA native Alex Krake to reel it in. They were followed closely by Team Pearl, who hauled in a 611.5 lb blue marlin themselves.

Tournament director Bobby Carter said this could mean big things for the event's final day on Saturday.

"The way it's going now, there's no telling what they'll bring in tomorrow," Carter said. "I'm gonna guess that we're gonna weigh at least three or four fish tomorrow compatible to what you see today."

As these fishermen battle to bring in the biggest hauls, the tournament has some incentive to raise the stakes even higher, offering $500,000 to any team that can break the state record for a yellow fin tuna, which is currently 205 lbs. 

