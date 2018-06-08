Long Beach School Board names new Superintendent

Long Beach School Board announced Dr. Jay Smith as the incoming Superintendent for the Long Beach School District Friday evening.

In a special called meeting Thursday, the Long Beach School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to have Dr. Smith take back leadership of the district from which he retired in March.

“We are excited that Dr. Smith agreed to suspend his retirement to come back and serve as a full-time superintendent,” said Board President Tim Pierce.

The Board said the upcoming school bond election, the uncertainty of state funding and state accountability measures made it imperative that they all agree in choosing the district’s superintendent.

“Each member of the board believes it is essential to be unanimous in our selection of a district leader,” Pierce said.

The board and Smith agreed to a four-year contract beginning July 1, 2018, and ending June 30, 2022.

“I greatly appreciate the confidence the board has placed in me to once again lead the district,” Smith said. “I work at the will and pleasure of five outstanding board members who love this school district and who expect excellence. This is without question the only school board and school district for which I would so easily say yes to after such a short retirement. I look forward to once again working with the great teachers and staff in Long Beach.”

