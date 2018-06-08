77-year-old man rescued from Harrison Co. swamp after taking shortcut

The man told deputies he had been lost for more than an hour. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Fire)

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan reported deputies and fire service personnel rescued a 77-year-old man from a swamp Friday afternoon.

Deputies say the man called the Harrison County 911 dispatch and told them he was stuck in a swamp, lost, and needed help.

Sullivan says the man said he walked to a store near Hwy 53 and County Farm Rd and decided to take what he thought was a shorter route home. Instead, he ended up stuck in a swampy area near the woods and couldn’t get out.

Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and Harrison County fire service responded and started searching for the man. He was discovered deep in the swampy area near a lake.

Firefighter Chris Holland, Wade Ladner, and Ryan McDaniel went into the area and carried the man back to safety. He was treated at the scene by American Medical Response medics but did not want to go to the hospital.

Deputies gave the man a ride home.

