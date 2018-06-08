Changes made in Biloxi Coliseum's hotel deal

New changes have been made in the Coliseum's search for a hotel developer Friday. (Photo source: Dale Partners)

Construction of the new hotel is set to be complete by Fall 20202. (Image source: Dale Partners)

New changes have been made in the Coliseum's search for a hotel developer Friday. One group is out. Another group has 45 days to review a lease.

Coliseum leaders initially targeted Broadwater View Partners to build their hotel. However, the Coliseum's director just confirmed the Broadwater group never made the $3 million deposit required and didn't request an extension.

So, Coliseum executives ended those talks and are now meeting with a new development team.

WLOX was told that group has until the end of July to determine whether it's interested in a lease to build a Coliseum hotel. In April, Coliseum leaders told Harrison County supervisors they hoped to have a hotel built in the parking lot between the arena and the convention center by the fall of 2020.

We will continue to update this story as new details become available.

