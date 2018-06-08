2018 GENERATOR GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

GENERATOR GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES



1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX-TV 13, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 and Henderson Ford, 105 U.S. 90 Waveland, MS and Southern Tire Mart, 12045 Shriners Blvd. @ I-10, Biloxi, MS, Singing River Federal Credit Union, 6006 Hwy 63, Moss Point, MS and Dad’s Super Pawn, 3125 25th Ave., Gulfport, MS (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 9am June 11, 2018 and ends at noon June 30, 2018. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to WLOX TV and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used for contacting winners, for a follow up offer from the business, and for directional demographic research. There’s no purchase necessary to win.



2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties: In Mississippi: Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, Stone, Pearl River, George, Greene, Perry, Forrest, Lamar, Marion and Jeff Davis Counties and the viewing areas of WLOX television station. All winners must be at least 18 years of age. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WLOX, LLC, Southern Tire Mart, Singing River Federal Credit Union and Dad’s Super Pawn-Gulfport and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per person, per location will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified. Winners cannot have won any contest on WLOX-TV or WLOX.com in the last 30 days, and they also cannot win more than one of the prizes in this drawing.

3. How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion. Beginning at 9am June 11, 2018. and ending at noon June 30, 2018, individuals can go to any of the following locations and register to win a 6,250 watt Briggs and Stratton generator: Southern Tire Mart, Biloxi, Singing River Federal Credit Union, Moss Point and Dad’s Super Pawn, Gulfport. One winner will be randomly chosen from each of the locations listed above.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction.

4. Prize(s). There are three (3) generators to be given away. One will be located at each of the following locations: Southern Tire Mart, Biloxi Singing River Federal Credit Union, Moss Point and Dad’s Super Pawn, Gulfport.. The value of each generator is $799.00.

5. How the Prizes are Awarded. Winners will be chosen randomly from the registration boxes, one from each of the two sponsored locations. Winners must pick up prize from the sponsor location before Friday, July 13, 2018 at 5pm.

6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. A driver’s license, appropriate picture identification, or other proof that entrant is the owner of an account or profile is required to claim a prize. The winner(s) will be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, a publicity release, and a liability release within 15 days of selection notification. Failing compliance with any of these conditions, the winner will forfeit his/her selection and Sponsor(s) shall have the right but not the obligation to select another winner(s) based on the original judging criteria. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by July 13, 2018, or the prize will be forfeited.



Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WLOX-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from – WLOX-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.



Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WLOX-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.



8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused. By entering you completely release Facebook from any and all responsibility.



9. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WLOX-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WLOX-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).



10. List of Winners. The public can call in until July 31, 2018 to get a list of entrants.