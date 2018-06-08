'Feeding the Gulf Coast' provides free meals to kids this summer

It's officially summertime, and that means a lot of outside time for kids. But, the extra time outside doesn’t guarantee every child will be fed regularly as in school. One organization is working to change that.

Feeding the Gulf Coast held its summer feeding program kickoff party Friday in Pascagoula. Four hundred kids attended and were treated to snow cones, popcorn, a jump house, and even a DJ.

Feeding the Gulf Coast is partnering with local communities to feed the children. Organizers hit the streets every summer, stopping at different sites and offering free food to kids. The program has been in the works for five years and covers the southern region of our southern states.

They're just getting started! Feeding the Gulf Coast will travel through the beginning of August.

"It's just a great way to feed the kids in the summer who had, during the school year, depended on those school breakfasts and lunches. A lot of children are struggling with hunger. In fact, along the Gulf Coast we have one in four struggling with hunger," said Feeding the Gulf Coast President and CEO Cathy Pope.

Feeding the Gulf Coast fed thousands of kids last year, and they say they plan to surpass that in 2018.

Click here for a complete list of locations where your kid can get a meal.

