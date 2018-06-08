'Feeding the Gulf Coast' provides free meals to kids this summer

Thursday, Bay St. Louis police located Armon Joseph Crawford. Crawford was wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting at a Bay St. Louis park that left two people injured Wednesday night.More >>
An Ocean Springs couple contacted an aluminum patio installation company in March. The couple says after the owner took 50 percent of the cost of the patio up front...he never returned. They contacted Action Reporter A.J. Giardina.More >>
Long Beach's mayor is under fire by a national organization after he led high school students in a prayer at an awards ceremony last month.More >>
It's officially summertime, and that means a lot of outside time for kids. But, the extra time outside doesn’t guarantee every child will be fed regularly as in school. One organization is working to change that.More >>
Democratic candidate Omeria Scott has endorsed Howard Sherman for U.S. Senate.More >>
Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.More >>
A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.More >>
A woman may have been dragged under the water by an alligator. She was walking her dog when the gator attacked, police said.More >>
Kia is recalling over a half-million cars and minivans in the U.S. because the air bags may not work in a crash.More >>
One commenter on Facebook noted: “Looks like she may be an author.”More >>
Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
Frank Crump is associated with several Richmond Restaurants - including GFC Catering, where he is listed as the chef and owner. He was a no-show for one couple getting married.More >>
