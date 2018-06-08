Friends, family say farewell to AJ Holloway

Golden Still: Warriors sweep LeBron, Cavs for third NBA title in four years.More >>
The City of Biloxi, friends, and family will pay tribute today to the life of longtime former Mayor AJ Holloway. Visitation is being held from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Nativity BVM Cathedral, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at noon. He will be laid to rest at Southern Memorial Park.More >>
When the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra opens its 57th season, it will be in a new location at the First United Methodist Church in Gulfport. The change is a result of repairs being made to the symphony's usual home, the Saenger Theatre in Biloxi.More >>
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan reported deputies and fire service personnel rescued a 77-year-old man from a swamp Friday afternoon.More >>
Long Beach School Board announced Dr. Jay Smith as the incoming Superintendent for the Long Beach School District Friday evening.More >>
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.More >>
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
