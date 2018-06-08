Guidance counselor's son accused in mother's grisly murder

Terrell Johnson, 29, is charged in the brutal death of his mother Sherry Johnson. (Source: Stone Co. Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Stone County say a high school guidance counselor who was found dead Wednesday in her home was brutally killed by her son.

According to investigators, Sherry Johnson's son Terrell Johnson, 29, is now charged with first-degree murder in the grisly death of his mother. He's being held without bond at Stone County Jail.

Someone discovered Mrs. Johnson's body Wednesday in her Stone County home on Johnson Road, just outside of the Wiggins city limits. An autopsy is being done Friday to determine when she died and how she was killed. Detectives believe that information will link Terrell Johnson to his mother's murder.

Sherry Johnson, 51, was a counselor at Hattiesburg High School. School officials say she had been employed there since 2014.

