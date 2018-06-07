Gatewood bouncing back after slow start

The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.More >>
Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.
Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Even with a few hours to let the news sink in, Brendan Hardy was still on cloud nine from hearing his name called in the 2018 MLB Draft. "It's amazing," Hardy told WLOX. "I mean, everybody says hard work pays off, and it does, but sometimes it can come sooner than expected like this." The New York Mets selected the Harrison Central standout in the 31st round (920th overall).
After a rough start to 2018, Shuckers 1B Jake Gatewood has quickly bounced back, to the tune of Southern League Player of the Week and South Division All-Star honors.
