Shooting at Bay St. Louis park leaves residents concerned

Parents say parks are there for kids to enjoy the outdoors, and that they shouldn't have to worry about gun violence. (Photo source: WLOX)

It was a peaceful Wednesday night in Bay St. Louis until it was interrupted by gunfire.

"When we heard the shooting, we were really concerned," said Bay St. Louis resident Barbie Kay Schwartz. "I saw a lot of police activity beforehand flying through the neighborhood. I didn't know what was happening."

But according to Bay resident Rebecca Kingston, it's not a new thing.

"I've heard gunshots probably three times in the past year," said Kingston. "It feels bad. It feels terrible, and it's isolated. The criminals are shooting each other."

The shooting at Martin Luther King Park left two people wounded, one in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police are now looking for 18-year old Armon Joseph Crawford for questioning in connection to the crime.

"In a city, in a town where young people and adults can go out and relax on the recreational atmosphere should feel free from any type of violence," said longtime Bay St. Louis resident Willie Acker.

Acker says he has seen the city change in recent years.

"Over a period of years, I've seen the decay and lack of interest in where we live," said Acker. "Our children have nowhere to go. We must provide something for them. Why can't we have quality? Why should we have decay? It's time for a new day."

He says the first step is to remove those who would do harm from these public places.

"The drinking of alcohol on parks where little children are trying to engage in recreational activities, citations must be given," said Acker. "Some must be removed by whatever means necessary."

If you have any information regarding this shooting or the whereabouts of Armon Crawford, you're asked to contact the Bay St. Louis Police Detective Division at 228-467-9222 or you can call Crimestoppers.

