After a rough start to 2018, Shuckers 1B Jake Gatewood has quickly bounced back, to the tune of Southern League Player of the Week and South Division All-Star honors.More >>
Mississippi coast Dr. Albert Diaz was sentenced to over three years in federal prison Thursday for the role he played in a scheme to defraud TRICARE.More >>
On the eve of the funeral of longtime Biloxi Mayor A.J. Holloway, the city's current Mayor FoFo Gilich talked to WLOX about some of his favorite memories of Holloway and the legacy he leaves behind.More >>
It was a peaceful Wednesday night in Bay St. Louis until it was interrupted by gunfire. Now, residents are calling for a change as police search for a suspect.More >>
A Christmas parade and toy drive in Ocean Springs may be off the table.More >>
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning.More >>
