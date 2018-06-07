Man gets 24 year sentence for stealing from Boy Scout campsite

A Christmas parade and toy drive in Ocean Springs may be off the table.More >>
A Christmas parade and toy drive in Ocean Springs may be off the table.More >>
Mississippi coast Dr. Albert Diaz was sentenced to over three years in federal prison Thursday for the role he played in a scheme to defraud TRICARE.More >>
Mississippi coast Dr. Albert Diaz was sentenced to over three years in federal prison Thursday for the role he played in a scheme to defraud TRICARE.More >>
Two men were shot Wednesday night in a Bay St. Louis park, say authorities. Now, police are working to determine if that shooting is connected to a second shooting in a Bay home.More >>
Two men were shot Wednesday night in a Bay St. Louis park, say authorities. Now, police are working to determine if that shooting is connected to a second shooting in a Bay home.More >>
A Kiln man will was sentenced to 24 years for stealing from a Boy Scouts campsite.More >>
A Kiln man will was sentenced to 24 years for stealing from a Boy Scouts campsite.More >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a high school counselor from Stone County as a homicide.More >>
Authorities are investigating the death of a high school counselor from Stone County as a homicide.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.More >>
Two swimmers died hours apart from each other in separate drowning incidents in the Outer Banks on Wednesday.More >>
Two swimmers died hours apart from each other in separate drowning incidents in the Outer Banks on Wednesday.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12. If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.More >>
A Conway man has pleaded guilty to one charge of forced labor and admitted to using violence, threats, isolation and intimidation to compel an mentally-challenged man to work at his restaurant for over 100 hours a week without pay over a number of years.More >>
A Conway man has pleaded guilty to one charge of forced labor and admitted to using violence, threats, isolation and intimidation to compel an mentally-challenged man to work at his restaurant for over 100 hours a week without pay over a number of years.More >>
Alabama State Rep. Ed Henry, 47, is the fourteenth defendant to be indicted in connection withMore >>
Alabama State Rep. Ed Henry, 47, is the fourteenth defendant to be indicted in connection withMore >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.More >>
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.More >>
A Memphis grandmother woke up outside of prison Thursday for the first time in 21 years.More >>
A Memphis grandmother woke up outside of prison Thursday for the first time in 21 years.More >>
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.More >>
Officials with Canada’s transportation department are investigating the incident.More >>