Man gets 24 year sentence for stealing from Boy Scout campsite

Dameon Cuevas, 34, was sentenced to 24 years after pleading guilty to stealing firearms from Salem Boy Scout Reservation Camp. (Photo Source: Hancock Co. Detention Center)

A Kiln man will was sentenced to 24 years for stealing from a Boy Scouts campsite.

Dameon Cuevas, 34, pled guilty to two counts of burglary and one count of felony possession of a weapon. Judge Christopher Schmidt's sentence will be broken down into 16 years suspended, 8 years to serve in prison, followed by 5 years of post release supervision.

In August 2017, deputies responded to reports of a burglary at the Salem Boy Scout Reservation Camp. Officials say two men broke into a workshop and cafeteria area and removed tools and firearms. Deputies were able to successfully recover most of what was taken, including a pickup truck. The suspects were later interviewed and confessed to the burglaries.

Cuevas’ sentence will run consecutive to a 15 year sentence he is currently serving. His probation was revoked on a prior conviction for possession of chemicals associated with manufacturing narcotics.

Cuevas was also order to pay a $2,000 fine and $3,500 restitution fee to Salem Boy Scout Reservation Camp for damages.

Jeremy Perkins, the other suspect in the case, failed to appear for court in April 2018 and is currently wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on the location of Jeremy Perkins can contact 228-466-6900.

