Waveland man sentenced for methamphetamine and firearm possession

Chuck Mordecai Cumberland, 31, of Waveland was sentenced to 39 months in federal prison. (Photo source: Harrison Co. Jail)

Chuck Mordecai Cumberland, 31, of Waveland was sentenced to 39 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute and for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm Wednesday.

Cumberland, a member of the Simon City Royals Gang, is currently in prison on an unrelated state conviction. The methamphetamine and firearm charges will run consecutively to his current sentence.

Cumberland pled guilty to the charges on February 23.

Police say Cumberland was arrested on January 26, 2017, by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies in Saucier during an attempted narcotics transaction. Deputies say Cumberland attempted to flee but was caught.

According to reports, Cumberland was found with a loaded .38 caliber revolver, three plastic bags of methamphetamine and a digital scale. Police say a fourth bag of methamphetamine had fallen to the ground next to the vehicle Cumberland had been using.

The Mississippi State Crime Lab determined that the fourth bag contained a total weight of about 2.9 grams of methamphetamine.

Cumberland had previously been arrested for a felon-in-possession of three handguns and related ammunition charge on July 27, 2016, and convicted of a Felony DUI charge in February 2016.

