Man sentenced for shooting at Bay St. Louis beach bar

A Gulfport man will spend the next 16 years in prison for shooting a man at a Bay St. Louis bar in 2014. It happened around 1:30am at Bouy's Bar on Beach Boulevard just days before Christmas.

Prosecutors say Trey Hugh Tillery, 24, was standing on the entrance ramp of the bar when he opened fire on his first victim. That man was standing on the front deck of the bar with his fiancé and friends when he was hit in the leg and foot.

Witnesses said Tillery then fired more shots as he ran from the bar, and tried to shoot at an employee as he was being apprehended. By the time police arrived, Tillery was disarmed and being held by the bar owner and an employee on Court Street.

"Mr. Treadway suffered a gunshot wound, a painful recovery and a lifelong injury," Circuit Judge Christopher Schmidt said of the victim, just before handing down the sentence. "One bad decision often has lifelong consequences, especially for Mr. Treadway."

Tillery acknowledged that bad decision and apologized to the victims during the hearing.

"I am very sorry," Tillery said. "I acted out of immaturity and fear. I wish I could change it. I am very sorry I was even there in the first place."

Tillery pleaded guilty back in February to two counts of Aggravated Assault. Monday, Judge Schmidt sentenced him to 40 years, and suspended 24 of those, with 16 years to serve in prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

"Judge Schmidt also ordered the defendant to pay $101,400.87 in restitution for medical injuries to the victim and damages to the business," said Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case.



Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.