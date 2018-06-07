Stone County investigating high school counselor's death as a homicide

The death of a high school counselor from Wiggins is being investigated as a homicide, say authorities.

Authorities are investigating the death of a high school counselor from Stone County as a homicide.

Sherry Johnson, a 51-year old guidance counselor at Hattiesburg High School, was found dead Wednesday in her home on Johnson Road, just outside the Wiggins city limits, according to Stone County authorities.

Investigator Ray Boggs tells WLOX News that it's unclear how or when Johnson died, but it is being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy will be done today.

According to Boggs, Stone County deputies do have a person of interest in custody in connection with the death. Details about who that individual are not being released yet because it's an ongoing investigation.

Thursday, Samone Wilson, the Communications and Engagement Coordinator for the Hattiesburg Public School District, released the following statement on Johnson's death:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and all those impacted by the untimely loss of Ms. Sherry Johnson, guidance counselor at Hattiesburg High School. Grief counselors are available at Hattiesburg High School for district employees and students."

We will continue to update this story as new details become available. Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Stone County Sheriff's Office at (601) 928-7251

