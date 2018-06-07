Shooting in the Bay leaves 2 men injured; second shooting reported

Two men were shot Wednesday night in a Bay St. Louis park, say authorities. Now, police are working to determine if that shooting is connected to a second shooting in a Bay home.

Law enforcement sources tell WLOX News gunfire erupted at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Washington Street at 7:25 p.m. Someone drove one of the victims to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the head. That injured individual is now in a New Orleans hospital. Police Chief Gary Ponthieux said a second man was also shot and treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

According to the police chief, another shooting was reported at 8:09 p.m. in the 200 block of Watts Street. Police responded to a report of gunshots being fired into a home at that location. No injuries were reported.

It's unclear if the two shootings are related. That's what Bay St. Louis Police are now working to find out. If you have any information about either shooting, please contact authorities at (228) 467-9222.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.