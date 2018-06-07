Police looking for man in connection with Bay St. Louis shooting

The Bay St. Louis Police Department is looking for Armon Joseph Crawford in connection with a shooting that left two men injured on Wednesday night.

Authorities say Crawford is wanted for questioning after two men were shot in a Bay St. Louis park. Now, police are working to determine if that shooting is connected to a second shooting in a Bay home.

Law enforcement sources tell WLOX News gunfire erupted at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Washington Street at 7:25 p.m. Someone drove one of the victims to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the head. That injured individual is now in a New Orleans hospital. Police Chief Gary Ponthieux said a second man was also shot and treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

According to the police chief, another shooting was reported at 8:09 p.m. in the 200 block of Watts Street. Police responded to a report of gunshots being fired into a home at that location. No injuries were reported.

It's unclear if the two shootings are related. If you have any information about either shooting, please contact authorities at (228) 467-9222.

