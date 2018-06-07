Police looking for man in connection with Bay St. Louis shooting - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police looking for man in connection with Bay St. Louis shooting

Armon Jospeh Crawford is wanted for questioning by the Bay St. Louis Police Department. (Photo Source: Bay St. Louis Police) Armon Jospeh Crawford is wanted for questioning by the Bay St. Louis Police Department. (Photo Source: Bay St. Louis Police)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

The Bay St. Louis Police Department is looking for Armon Joseph Crawford in connection with a shooting that left two men injured on Wednesday night. 

Authorities say Crawford is wanted for questioning after two men were shot in a Bay St. Louis park. Now, police are working to determine if that shooting is connected to a second shooting in a Bay home. 

Law enforcement sources tell WLOX News gunfire erupted at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Washington Street at 7:25 p.m. Someone drove one of the victims to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the head. That injured individual is now in a New Orleans hospital. Police Chief Gary Ponthieux said a second man was also shot and treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

According to the police chief, another shooting was reported at 8:09 p.m. in the 200 block of Watts Street. Police responded to a report of gunshots being fired into a home at that location. No injuries were reported.

It's unclear if the two shootings are related.  If you have any information about either shooting, please contact authorities at (228) 467-9222.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly