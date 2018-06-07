I-10 reopens after vehicle fire, multiple crashes in Hancock County

A truck hauling a trailer with ammunition in it caught fire on I-10 Thursday morning, causing traffic to come to a standstill for more than two hours. (Source: WLOX)

The westbound lanes of I-10 in Hancock County are closed after a vehicle with ammunition in it caught fire Thursday morning. (Source: Jay Smith)

Traffic is moving again on Interstate 10 after a truck pulling a trailer full of ammunition caught fire early Thursday morning in Hancock County.

It happened at 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 16, just east of the Diamondhead exit. Authorities say they immediately shut down both westbound lanes as a safety precaution once they realized there was ammunition in the vehicle.

While those lanes were closed, there were two separate rear-end crashes, one of which involved a vehicle fire. Five vehicles were involved in that crash, with two people being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second rear-end crash involved two vehicles and did not have any injuries reported.

Driver of the truck says a back tire burned up causing the fire. Truck was full of ammunition. He says camper was brand new. pic.twitter.com/jHA6GtemDr — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) June 7, 2018

UPDATE: All lanes open. Tow truck is on the scene to haul away burned truck/camper. pic.twitter.com/7sR4iYIk4S — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) June 7, 2018

HEADS UP: This accident on I-10 in Hancock County has WB traffic blocked and backed up for miles. EB is moving just fine. pic.twitter.com/OlWXGn0Lj4 — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) June 7, 2018

