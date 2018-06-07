I-10 reopens after vehicle fire, multiple crashes in Hancock Cou - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

I-10 reopens after vehicle fire, multiple crashes in Hancock County

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
The westbound lanes of I-10 in Hancock County are closed after a vehicle with ammunition in it caught fire Thursday morning. (Source: Jay Smith) The westbound lanes of I-10 in Hancock County are closed after a vehicle with ammunition in it caught fire Thursday morning. (Source: Jay Smith)
A truck hauling a trailer with ammunition in it caught fire on I-10 Thursday morning, causing traffic to come to a standstill for more than two hours. (Source: WLOX) A truck hauling a trailer with ammunition in it caught fire on I-10 Thursday morning, causing traffic to come to a standstill for more than two hours. (Source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Traffic is moving again on Interstate 10 after a truck pulling a trailer full of ammunition caught fire early Thursday morning in Hancock County.

It happened at 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 16, just east of the Diamondhead exit. Authorities say they immediately shut down both westbound lanes as a safety precaution once they realized there was ammunition in the vehicle.  

While those lanes were closed, there were two separate rear-end crashes, one of which involved a vehicle fire. Five vehicles were involved in that crash, with two people being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second rear-end crash involved two vehicles and did not have any injuries reported.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly