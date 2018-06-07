Twins draftee Joe Garry Jr. ready to represent Pascagoula on the national stage

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.More >>
Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.More >>
Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.More >>
After being drafted in the 9th round (274th overall) by the Minnesota Twins, Joe Garry Jr. plans to represent Pascagoula proudly on the national stage.More >>
Even with a few hours to let the news sink in, Brendan Hardy was still on cloud nine from hearing his name called in the 2018 MLB Draft. "It's amazing," Hardy told WLOX. "I mean, everybody says hard work pays off, and it does, but sometimes it can come sooner than expected like this." The New York Mets selected the Harrison Central standout in the 31st round (920th overall).More >>
