Twins draftee Joe Garry Jr. ready to represent Pascagoula on the - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Twins draftee Joe Garry Jr. ready to represent Pascagoula on the national stage

Pascagoula outfielder Joe Garry Jr. lines up to bat (WLOX Sports) Pascagoula outfielder Joe Garry Jr. lines up to bat (WLOX Sports)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Richie Tillman jokes with Joe Garry Jr., as the Pascagoula head coach did for each of his outfielder's four years with the program.

"That's all I want, a bag of sunflower seeds," Tillman smirks at Garry.

"You sure you don't want gum, coach?" Garry offhandedly responds. 

"I'll take a little gum."

It's safe to say the world will soon demand much more from Garry than just dugout snacks. But, for now, the former Panthers slugger is just riding the wave of being drafted in the 9th round (274th overall) by the Minnesota Twins.

"I didn't have much to say, because I was kind of shocked," Garry chuckled when describing the phone call from Minnesota. "They called my name and everybody kind of went crazy. My dad ran out and almost fell, my brother, he didn't know what to do. I just sat there because it was a dream come true."

Boosting his batting average from .254 in his junior season to .432 this year, several professional organizations began to court the 6-foot, 175-pound prospect. The Twins, ironically, came a little late to the party.

"We were actually going to stop in-home visits when the season started," Garry said. "But a week into the season (Minnesota) called, and gracefully, my dad let them come into the house. We liked them, they liked us and that's why I'm a Twin now."

Garry is signed to play collegiately with PRCC, but said after speaking to his parents and his agent, he will more than likely head to Minnesota next week to sign his professional contract. 

As the latest Panther to continue his athletic career away from the Coast, Garry said he plans to represent Pascagoula proudly on the national stage.

"I talked to Jaylen Smith last night," Garry said of the Louisville wide receiver and fellow former Panther. "He told me keep repping for the city, '228 Made' is what he said. (He told me to) make sure this city gets noticed more than it does now, make sure I put it on the map. We've got a couple of players this year and the next upcoming years, we're going to help keep this city on the map."

Garry has until July 6th to officially sign with the Twins. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 6:13 AM EDT2018-06-07 10:13:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:23:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 6:12 AM EDT2018-06-07 10:12:50 GMT
    Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

  • Israel in uproar over Argentina pre-World Cup friendly snub

    Israel in uproar over Argentina pre-World Cup friendly snub

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:20:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:41 AM EDT2018-06-07 09:41:49 GMT
    Israel was eagerly awaiting a sold-out international match against Lionel Messi's Argentina. (Source: AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)Israel was eagerly awaiting a sold-out international match against Lionel Messi's Argentina. (Source: AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

    Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.

    More >>

    Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly