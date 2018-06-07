Harrison Central RHP Brendan Hardy drafted in 31st round by New York Mets

Even with a few hours to let the news sink in, Brendan Hardy was still on cloud nine from hearing his name called in the 2018 MLB Draft.

"It's amazing," Hardy told WLOX. "I mean, everybody says hard work pays off, and it does, but sometimes it can come sooner than expected like this."

The New York Mets selected the Harrison Central standout in the 31st round (920th overall).

""He brings an element, which is some height, some lankiness, a loose arm," Harrison Central head coach Neil Frederic said. "There's things that they can work with right there and enhance what he's already capable of doing. But on the other end, he's a humble kid."

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound right-handed pitcher impressed the Mets with his performance on the mound, posting a 6-1 record with a 1.51 ERA as a senior.

"Actually, (New York) had a scout come to my house and just talk to us, get a feel for just my home life," Hardy said of when the Mets' interest began. "That's whenever I realized; I said, wow, this might be a possibility."

Hardy previously signed to play collegiately at Jones County JC, said he's "50/50" on whether or not he will sign to play professionally, and will make a decision by Thursday. However, the former Red Rebel is grateful to even be considering a professional baseball career.

"I just want to thank God, especially," Hardy said. "Thank God and my parents. (Also) my teammates played a big part in it because they were just like family. That was my second family. I'm an only child, so they were my brothers, and they just always supported me no matter what."

Hardy was one of several prospects with Coast ties to hear his name called on the third day of the MLB Draft.

D'Iberville product and South Alabama standout Dylan Hardy went in the 13th round (400th overall) to the Boston Red Sox, while both Pearl River Central first baseman Simon Landry (22nd round, 674th overall) and former St. Martin pitcher Jacob Gilliland (32nd round, 974th overall) were selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

