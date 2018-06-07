Harrison Central RHP Brendan Hardy drafted in 31st round by New - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison Central RHP Brendan Hardy drafted in 31st round by New York Mets

Harrison Central pitcher Brendan Hardy walks off the mound (WLOX Sports) Harrison Central pitcher Brendan Hardy walks off the mound (WLOX Sports)
LYMAN, MS (WLOX) -

Even with a few hours to let the news sink in, Brendan Hardy was still on cloud nine from hearing his name called in the 2018 MLB Draft. 

"It's amazing," Hardy told WLOX. "I mean, everybody says hard work pays off, and it does, but sometimes it can come sooner than expected like this."

The New York Mets selected the Harrison Central standout in the 31st round (920th overall). 

""He brings an element, which is some height, some lankiness, a loose arm," Harrison Central head coach Neil Frederic said. "There's things that they can work with right there and enhance what he's already capable of doing. But on the other end, he's a humble kid."

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound right-handed pitcher impressed the Mets with his performance on the mound, posting a 6-1 record with a 1.51 ERA as a senior.

"Actually, (New York) had a scout come to my house and just talk to us, get a feel for just my home life," Hardy said of when the Mets' interest began. "That's whenever I realized; I said, wow, this might be a possibility."

Hardy previously signed to play collegiately at Jones County JC, said he's "50/50" on whether or not he will sign to play professionally, and will make a decision by Thursday. However, the former Red Rebel is grateful to even be considering a professional baseball career.

"I just want to thank God, especially," Hardy said. "Thank God and my parents. (Also) my teammates played a big part in it because they were just like family. That was my second family. I'm an only child, so they were my brothers, and they just always supported me no matter what."

Hardy was one of several prospects with Coast ties to hear his name called on the third day of the MLB Draft. 

D'Iberville product and South Alabama standout Dylan Hardy went in the 13th round (400th overall) to the Boston Red Sox, while both Pearl River Central first baseman Simon Landry (22nd round, 674th overall) and former St. Martin pitcher Jacob Gilliland (32nd round, 974th overall) were selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Dynasty's doorstep: Durant, Warriors take 3-0 lead in Finals

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-06-07 03:50:39 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 6:13 AM EDT2018-06-07 10:13:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Red Schoendienst dies at 95, was oldest living Hall of Famer

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:23:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 6:12 AM EDT2018-06-07 10:12:50 GMT
    Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)Red Schoendienst, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, died Wednesday at age 95. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

    Red Schoendienst, a Hall of Fame second baseman who managed the St. Louis Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, has died at 95.

    More >>

  • Israel in uproar over Argentina pre-World Cup friendly snub

    Israel in uproar over Argentina pre-World Cup friendly snub

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:20:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 5:41 AM EDT2018-06-07 09:41:49 GMT
    Israel was eagerly awaiting a sold-out international match against Lionel Messi's Argentina. (Source: AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)Israel was eagerly awaiting a sold-out international match against Lionel Messi's Argentina. (Source: AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

    Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.

    More >>

    Israel's headline-seeking sports minister is facing a barrage of criticism after Argentina called off a World Cup warmup match in Jerusalem because of pro-Palestinian protests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly