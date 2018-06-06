Vancleave boy dies after tragic accident with dump truck, bulldozer

A Vancleave family is grieving after their 12-year-old was killed in a tragic accident involving a dump truck and a bulldozer.

Authorities say Hunter Dewayne Hewett died Wednesday just before 5 p.m. while he was helping his grandfather unload dirt from the dump truck. The boy became stuck between the truck's tailgate and its bed when his grandfather backed a bulldozer up to the truck.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the boy's grandfather did not see him, calling it a tragic accident. The department's traffic division is still investigating.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.