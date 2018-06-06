Child run over, killed by bulldozer in Jackson County - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Child run over, killed by bulldozer in Jackson County

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
A child was killed after being run over by a bulldozer on Wednesday. (Source: WLOX News) A child was killed after being run over by a bulldozer on Wednesday. (Source: WLOX News)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A child was killed in a tragic accident in Jackson County on Wednesday. 

The EMA Director confirmed that a bulldozer operating in Vancleave backed over a child some time after 5 p.m. The accident was on Omas Boulevard. 

Reports say the child was rushed the hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead. 

Officials have not disclosed the child's identity or how the accident happened. A Sheriff's department spokesman told WLOX News Now that investigators will release more information on the incident tomorrow. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

