Short films feature Mississippi residents

Dozens of Coast residents gathered in Ocean Springs Wednesday night to hear the stories of their neighbors. The Greenhouse on Porter hosted a film screening showcasing short stories put together by Blue Magnolia Films. The stories are three to four minutes long and feature Mississippi residents telling their stories.

Filmmaker Chandler Griffin is from Mississippi and spent 2017 working with Mississippians to create 100 videos.

"It's really really personal. And it's not just that someone's story was told, it's that the storyteller’s from Mississippi. The storyteller is someone from the community who has no intention of ever being a filmmaker or a photographer. And that's like, that's what feels good is that you know that it's from your own community, and you feel it," Chandler said.

Blue Magnolia Films is just one of several recipients to receive awards from the Mississippi Heritage Trust. Wednesday's film screening was part of a two-day event. Thursday there will be a luncheon, with the award ceremony to follow that night.

Click here to watch all of the films from Blue Magnolia Films. Click here to learn more about Mississippi Heritage Trust's 'Listen Up! Historic Preservation Conference' event.

