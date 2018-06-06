Jeramey Anderson has sights set on 4th Congressional seat - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jeramey Anderson has sights set on 4th Congressional seat

By Bill Snyder, Reporter
Connect
The 26-year old Moss Point native has served for five years in the State House in Jackson and says his goal is to inspire young people. (Photo source: WLOX) The 26-year old Moss Point native has served for five years in the State House in Jackson and says his goal is to inspire young people. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

After running unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary election, Jeramey Anderson now has his sights sets on November's General Election against Republican incumbent Steven Palazzo for the 4th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 26-year old Moss Point native has served for five years in the State House in Jackson and says his goal is to inspire young people and also bring new ideas to the table if he's elected in November.

“People always, of course, look at my age,” Anderson said. “I'm 26-years-old, but I've served in the legislature going on six years in Jackson in the State House, and that's more than what my opponent had when he ran for Congress. So, I'm well-versed in how government should be run, and I've tried to make sure I represent my constituents in the 110th District of Mississippi with dignity, pride, and compassion. And I plan to do that same exact thing in Washington.”

Anderson also said he came in as an underdog in 2013 when he ran for the State House seat.

“I was 21-years-old when I ran there,” he said. “I'm no stranger to that. I like a challenge, and that's exactly what this race is going to be. But, at the same time, I'm not interested in making this race about me. I'm not interested in making this race about my opponent. This race is about people.”

Anderson will run against Republican incumbent Steven Palazzo for that 4th Congressional seat in Washington.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Trump signs bill to expand private care at troubled VA

    Trump signs bill to expand private care at troubled VA

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-06-06 15:30:30 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-06-07 07:02:17 GMT
    Trump praised the legislation as fulfilling his pledge to fix the Department of Veterans Affairs. (Source: CNN)Trump praised the legislation as fulfilling his pledge to fix the Department of Veterans Affairs. (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump will soon be signing a bill that would expand private care for veterans as an alternative to the troubled Veterans Affairs health system.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will soon be signing a bill that would expand private care for veterans as an alternative to the troubled Veterans Affairs health system.

    More >>

  • Short films feature Mississippi residents

    Short films feature Mississippi residents

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 10:01 PM EDT2018-06-07 02:01:00 GMT
    Residents gather at The Greenhouse on Porter for a film screening showcasing short films featuring Mississippi residents (Photo source: WLOX)Residents gather at The Greenhouse on Porter for a film screening showcasing short films featuring Mississippi residents (Photo source: WLOX)

    Dozens of coast residents gathered in Ocean Springs Wednesday night to hear the stories of their neighbors.

    More >>

    Dozens of coast residents gathered in Ocean Springs Wednesday night to hear the stories of their neighbors.

    More >>

  • Child run over, killed by bulldozer in Jackson County

    Child run over, killed by bulldozer in Jackson County

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-06-07 01:54:31 GMT
    A child was killed after being run over by a bulldozer on Wednesday. (Source: WLOX News)A child was killed after being run over by a bulldozer on Wednesday. (Source: WLOX News)
    A child was killed after being run over by a bulldozer on Wednesday. (Source: WLOX News)A child was killed after being run over by a bulldozer on Wednesday. (Source: WLOX News)

    A child was killed in a tragic accident in Jackson County on Wednesday. 

    More >>

    A child was killed in a tragic accident in Jackson County on Wednesday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly