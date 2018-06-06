Jeramey Anderson has sights set on 4th Congressional seat

The 26-year old Moss Point native has served for five years in the State House in Jackson and says his goal is to inspire young people. (Photo source: WLOX)

After running unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary election, Jeramey Anderson now has his sights sets on November's General Election against Republican incumbent Steven Palazzo for the 4th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 26-year old Moss Point native has served for five years in the State House in Jackson and says his goal is to inspire young people and also bring new ideas to the table if he's elected in November.

“People always, of course, look at my age,” Anderson said. “I'm 26-years-old, but I've served in the legislature going on six years in Jackson in the State House, and that's more than what my opponent had when he ran for Congress. So, I'm well-versed in how government should be run, and I've tried to make sure I represent my constituents in the 110th District of Mississippi with dignity, pride, and compassion. And I plan to do that same exact thing in Washington.”

Anderson also said he came in as an underdog in 2013 when he ran for the State House seat.

“I was 21-years-old when I ran there,” he said. “I'm no stranger to that. I like a challenge, and that's exactly what this race is going to be. But, at the same time, I'm not interested in making this race about me. I'm not interested in making this race about my opponent. This race is about people.”

Anderson will run against Republican incumbent Steven Palazzo for that 4th Congressional seat in Washington.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.