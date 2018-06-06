City of Biloxi to host annual Saints and Pelicans Day

The city of Biloxi announced June 15 as this year’s annual Saints Hall of Fame Day.

The city of Biloxi announced June 15 as this year’s annual Saints Hall of Fame Day. The day includes a golf tournament, a free football clinic for kids and parents, and Saints Day with the Shuckers at MGM Park. This will be the third year of events highlighting a growing relationship between Biloxi and the New Orleans Saints and Saints Hall of Fame.

Members of the New Orleans Pelicans are also scheduled to participate in the day’s events. The inclusion of the Pelicans will present a new opportunity for local sports fans to interact with members of the New Orleans NBA playoff team.

The Scramble Golf Tournament begins at 11 am at Fallen Oak Golf Club. Officials say the field is limited to 22 four-member teams. Each team will be guided by a Saints Hall of Famer or current Saints or Pelicans player.

The Kids and Parents Football Safety Clinic will be conducted by the Saints in the green space north of the ticket booth at MGM Park from 3-5 pm. This event is free and includes football challenges and instruction for children and a football safety clinic for parents.

Representatives of the Pelicans will offer an interactive area for basketball fans. Biloxi Shuckers tickets will be given away while supplies last.

The Shuckers will host the Saints Hall of Famers and current Saints and Pelicans players at their 6:35 pm game against the Braves. introduced before the game and help throw out the “first pitch.” Players will sign autographs and take photos with fans throughout the game.

All events are organized by the City of Biloxi and Main Street Biloxi and sponsored in part by the Beau Rivage.

To enter the golf tournament, contact Main Street Biloxi at 228-435-6370 or by email at kmiller@biloxi.ms.us.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.