Agents seize 14 firearms, drugs from Hancock Co. home

Narcotics agents discovered large quantities of drugs and 14 firearms in a Hancock County home.

Officers say two small children were present when they arrived to execute a search warrant at a house on Standard-Dedeaux Road.

Fourteen firearms and the associated ammunition were seized by agents. The drugs they found included meth, marijuana, amphetamine pills and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, according to Commander Jeremy Skinner. Officials also found items used for processing and selling narcotics.

Curtis Wayne Murray, 59, Paul Langston, Sr.,55, Michael Ashton Cuevas, 29, and Michelle Lynn Ladner,30, were all arrested and transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Murray faces the most charges with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and 14 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with possession of amphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

The others face related drug possession charges and two counts of misdemeanor child neglect each. Additionally, Langston is being charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

The children were removed from the home by a relative. A referral will be made to Mississippi Child Protective Services regarding the presence of the children at the scene.

“Sadly, this was another situation where supposed adults knowingly placed children in life-threatening danger, simply for the sake of convenience in satisfying their own drug habits, and in a place where large volumes of illegal drugs were being sold," said Sheriff Adam. "We will continue to pursue anyone involved in the illegal drug business in Hancock County, and cases where children are endangered will certainly receive prompt attention and aggressive prosecution.”

As an investigation continues, Skinner says further charges and arrests are expected.

