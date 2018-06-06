Businesses welcome construction along Market Street

Crews are working to mill, pave and smooth a portion of Market Street down to Buffett Beach (photo source: WLOX)

Looking from the inside out at Anderson's Bakery, it's hard to miss the big red construction trucks. Crews are milling, paving and painting lines along Market Street in Pascagoula.

Business owners in the area say they welcome the road work. "We're really excited. I think it will help get our customers in and out a little easier," said cake decorator Kaitee Goff.

Anderson's was fully staffed Wednesday, ready to welcome hungry customers. "It's been kind of slow. We've had cars trying to get out. It's hard for them to get out and everything," Kaitee added.

Anderson's knows that donuts are serious business. Despite the drop in foot traffic since construction began, they're looking forward to the finished product. Kaitee said, "It'll be a lot easier to drive because it's a road that everybody takes."

Anderson's isn't the only business feeling the heat. Gourmet Girl owner Ashley Knecht said waiting for the construction to end is the hard part. "It's always a little slower in the summertime. Right now it should be a little bit busier than what it is," Ashley said. "Once it gets done it's going to be great."

City officials say crews are working on Market from Polk Avenue down to Buffett Beach. The hope is that it will bring more people to the area just in time for summer. Business owners are hoping it'll bring more customers through their doors.

Ashley said, "The road has been so bumpy, like a roller coaster. It just needs to be done. I think it's going to do well. Once it gets through I think it's going to bring more business back in."

City officials initially stated the work would happen overnight. They said though this contractor is choosing to work during the day, which means the project will get done quicker.

Construction should wrap up by the end of June.

