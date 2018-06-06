Boston Red Sox drafted Dylan Hardy of South Alabama in the 13th - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Boston Red Sox drafted Dylan Hardy of South Alabama in the 13th round

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Dylan Hardy was a standout baseball player at D'Iberville High School and signed a college baseball scholarship with South Alabama

Following a super junior season, Hardy was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 13th round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday.  

The left fielder batted .331 with 11 doubles, four home runs, 27 RBIs and 19 steals for the Jaguars. Hardy was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference first-team.

