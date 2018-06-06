Ashton LeBlanc of Gulfport High is named the Gatorade Mississippi Boys Soccer Player of the Year

The Gatorade Award recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

On Wednesday Gulfport defender Ashton LeBlanc was named Mississippi Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year and he becomes a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be announced later this month.

LeBlanc helped Gulfport claim the Class 6A State Championship and a record of 18-4-4. He maintains an A-minus average in the classroom and will be a senior this coming school year.

