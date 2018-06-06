MGCCC golf coach Tommy Snell is named NJCAA Division II Coach of the Year

Tommy Snell has been named the Dave Williams Coach of the Year by the Golf Coaches Association presented by Golf Pride Grips. He will be presented with the National Coach of the Year award on December 3 in Las Vegas during the Hall of Fame Banquet .

Snell said, "It's something to be honored by the people who voted you in. You just kind of loss for words. It's such an honor to be recognized that way."

Under Snell's guidance, MGCCC captured the NJCAA Division II Men's Golf Championship, the first national golf title for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Snell has been the Bulldogs head golf coach since 2000 and was inducted into the NJCAA Men's Golf Coaches Hall of Fame. His teams have placed in the top five at the national tournament for five consecutive years.

All five MGCCC golfers received NJCAA All-America honors.

