Nine Shuckers named to the Southern League South Division All-Star Game

Cream rises to the top and the Biloxi Shuckers (35-23) sitting atop the Southern League South Division standings had nine players selected to participate in the Southern League All-Star Game set for June 19 at Regions Field in Birmingham.

First baseman Jake Gatewood was one of two infielders from Biloxi named to the South Division All-Star team.. Gatewood carries a .239 batting average with 11 doubles, ten home runs and 37 RBI. Shortstop Jake Hager is batting .288 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 27 RBI.

Two Shuckers outfielders made the team Corey Ray and Troy Stokes Jr. Ray is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 26 RBI. The centerfielder is tied for first in the Southern League with 28 extra base hits and 12 stolen bases. Outfielder Troy Stokes Jr carries a .249 batting average, 15 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 28 RBI.

Five Biloxi pitchers cracked the All-Star staff. RHP Zack Brown has a 5-0 record and has the fourth best earned run average in the Southern League with a 2.65 ERA. His 73 strikeouts rank third in the league.

RHP Nate Griep leads the Southern League in save, converting on 20 of his 21 opportunities. He has a 2.00 ERA in 27 innings, giving up only 6 earned runs with 23 strikeouts.

RHP Jon Olczak has been stellar coming out of the bullpen, having stranded all 14 of the base runners he has inherited.

LHP Nick Ramirez carries a 2.19 ERA with 27 strikeouts, holding opponents to a .191 batting average over 24.2 innings. He has seven wins on the season and is tied with teammate RHP Thomas Jankins who has 47 strikeouts over 56.1 innings.

