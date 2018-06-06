WLOX Editorial: Let the punishment fit the crime

A few unscrupulous commercial fishermen have ruined the commercial speckled trout fishing in Mississippi Waters for the season. These few hauled in way bigger catches than they reported, doubling the expected take for the February through May season to 50 thousand pounds.

The cheating was so bad that the Department of Marine Resources canceled the 2nd commercial speckled trout season altogether. Even though recreational and charter fishing for the trout are allowed, the damage may be done and the over-fishing is bound to limit the success of the rest of us.

The DMR is charged with managing all marine life. We hope the agency catches these cheaters. It's obvious they did it for the money.

So, let the punishment fit the crime. Use big fines, forfeitures, and license revocations to take their money.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.