WLOX Editorial: Remembering Mayor Holloway's legacy

The people of Biloxi and across the coast are mourning the passing of former Biloxi Mayor A. J. Holloway. Holloway was Biloxi's longest serving mayor elected in 1993 and staying in office until 2015. We take time to remember the accomplishments of a true leader.

A leader in the toughest times when the coast was hit by Hurricane Katrina and a leader in Biloxi's emergence from the disaster. The Mayor liked to call it "reviving the Renaissance." Biloxi and the Coast have come a long way in recovery and growth.



Like Holloway, we believe we are on an upward trend and others are carrying on his tradition of revival and growth. As the mayor would say; God Bless Biloxi. And God Bless the family of a true Biloxi icon, A. J. Holloway.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.