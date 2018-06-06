Texas man admits to trafficking 180 pounds of pot through Mississippi

Danny Guzman admitted to a Hancock County judge that was trafficking 180 pounds of pot from Texas to Alabama. (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff)

A Texas man will spend the next ten years in prison after pleading guilty this week to trafficking more than 180 pounds of pot down Interstate 10.

Danny Guzman, 27, told a Hancock County court this week that he was taking the drugs from Laredo, TX to Alabama. Guzman was caught with the marijuana during a traffic stop in Hancock County in June 2017.

The Laredo resident was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with ten of those years to be served day-for-day. He will not be eligible for parole until he completes the mandatory ten years. Guzman pleaded guilty to trafficking of a controlled substance.

"Guzman informed officers that everything in the car was his and that he packed and loaded it himself," said assistant district attorney Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case.

The traffic stop came after an investigation by the Hancock County Narcotics Task Force, who stopped the 2009 Nissan Rogue that was driven by Guzman on I-10. Authorities said officers were able to see marijuana on the front seat and the floorboard of the vehicle. They also reported smelling a strong odor of laundry detergent, which detectives said is often used to try and make the smell of pot. A deputy also saw multiple pieces of luggage in the rear cargo area of the 2009 Nissan Rogue.

After searching the SUV, officers found 20 bundles of marijuana weighing more than 180 pounds. Agents seized the drugs and the vehicle, which was later forfeited to Hancock County Sheriff's Department.

"The committed efforts of the Hancock County Narcotics Task Force in the interdiction of these controlled substances took them off of our roadways and provided accountability for a large amount of illegal drugs," said DA Joel Smith.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.