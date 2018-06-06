Man charged with attempted murder after woman is shot twice in Gulfport

A Gulfport man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman twice, once in her body and once in her head.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of 24th Street. Johnny Anthony Carter, 37, was found in the area and immediately arrested, said authorities.

His arrest stems from the shooting of a 54-year old woman. Police say they were canvassing the area when they found the woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

After investigating the shooting, officers determined that the victim and Carter got into a dispute. That's when Carter reportedly got a gun and shot her while she was sitting on the porch of a home. The woman was shot twice, once in the head and once in the body. Police did find the gun they believed was used in the shooting at that residence. Authorities say Carter and the victim were acquaintances.

Carter was taken to Harrison County Jail, where his bond is set at $250,000 for the attempted murder charge.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877)787-5898.

