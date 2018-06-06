Popps Ferry Bridge back open after accident

A wreck on Popps Ferry Bridge has traffic shut down in both directions. (Source: Chuck Custis)

Both lanes on Popps Ferry Bridge in Biloxi are open once again after an accident shut the entire bridge down for nearly two hours Wednesday.

The accident happened around 6:40 a.m. The bridge was opened at 8:25 a.m. A viewer tells us that there were two vehicles involved, including one that overturned.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

