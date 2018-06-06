Traffic moving again on I-10 in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Traffic moving again on I-10 in Gulfport

Multiple wrecks on I-10 are causing delays in the eastbound lanes. Multiple wrecks on I-10 are causing delays in the eastbound lanes.
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Traffic is moving in both the eastbound and westbound lanes on I-10 after a wreck just past the Lorraine Cowan exit in Gulfport. That wreck happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 37. As of 7:15 a.m., both of those wrecks had been cleared. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

