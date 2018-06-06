Biloxi Shuckers doubled-up on the Blue Wahoos in Pensacola on Tuesday

Zack Brown (W, 5-0) was tough as nails on the mound for the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday. He gave up 3 runs on 4 hits in six innings and struck out 11 Blue Wahoo batters for a season high in strikeouts.

Jake Hager belted a two-run single in the top of the second to give Biloxi the early lead. In the top of the third inning Troy Stokes Junior belted his 8th home run on the season, a solo-shot. Corey Ray drove the ball to the left field corner in the top of the fourth inning. His double scored Mitch Ghelfi and Zack Brown.

Biloxi (35-23) holds a 3.5 game lead over second-place Mobile (31-26) in the Southern League South Division standings, 12 games in front of last place Pensacola (23-34).

Game three of the five-game series is set for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

