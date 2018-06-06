Biloxi Shuckers doubled-up on the Blue Wahoos in Pensacola on Tuesday

Fox News apologizes for using photos of Philadelphia Eagles players praying, not protesting, on story about President Trump cancelling an event celebrating the team's Super Bowl victory.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers received a solid pitching performance from Zack Brown and his teammates provided a couple of timely hits to pick up a 6-3 road win at Pensacola on Tuesday, a day after dropping a 5-1 decision to the Blue Wahoos.More >>
Two Mississippi Coast players were drafted on day two of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday. Hurley's Konnor Pilkington of Mississippi State and Pascagoula High School standout Joe Garry Jr.More >>
