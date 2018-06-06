Konnor Pilkington Drafted by Chicago White Sox & Joe Garry Jr. taken by Minnesota Twins

Konnor Pilkington has always had a dream of playing professional baseball and the former East Central High School ace and Mississippi State junior left-handed pitcher will get his wish.

On day two of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft the Chicago White Sox drafted Pilkington in the third round with the 81st. overall pick in the draft.

The Hurley, Mississippi native has served as the Bulldogs Friday-night starter over the past two seasons. The Preseason All-American enters the Nashville Super Regional at Vanderbilt 7:00 p.m. Friday with 97 strikeouts in 91.2 innings pitched. He carries a 2-6 record and a 4.61 ERA.

Pilkington is the 191st draft selection in MSU history and becomes the 146th Diamond Dawg to be drafted.

He's the projected starter for the Bulldogs on Friday. Game two of the Nashville Super Regional is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday. If needed, the third and final deciding game would be played 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Besides Pilkington, Pascagoula High School senior Joe Garry Jr was a 9th round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins, 274 overall in the MLB Draft. Garry ended his senior season by leading the Panthers with a .432 batting average, .539 OBP, hit 3 home runs, and 21 RBI. The 6-0, 175 pound 18-year-old standout signed with Pearl River Community College.

